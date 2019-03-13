1550 S Allison St

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2 story home in Lakewood with two bedrooms on upper level, one bed room and extra room can be used as an office on lower level. Corner lot with many street appeal. Approximately 1820 Sq Ft.



Room locations:

Upstairs: 2 bedrooms, living room, fireplace, full bathroom with hard wood floor.



Lower level: 1 large bedroom and 1 room can be used as an office with wood floor. Kitchen with granite counter top, dining room, fireplace, full bathroom, laundry room.



1 car garage with remote control open and close.



Included:

1. Trash service.

2. Professional lawn mowing weekly from May to October. Sprinkler system front and back yard.

3. Stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, microwave and stove.

4. Most LED lights through out the house.



Tenants:

1. Water

2. Utilities



Lease: 24 months, $2,400 a month.

Property is ready to move in anytime.



Please call Binh at 303 521 5510 for details.