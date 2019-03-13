All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1550 S Allison St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1550 S Allison St
Last updated June 5 2019 at 7:14 AM

1550 S Allison St

1550 South Allison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1550 South Allison Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2 story home in Lakewood with two bedrooms on upper level, one bed room and extra room can be used as an office on lower level. Corner lot with many street appeal. Approximately 1820 Sq Ft.

Room locations:
Upstairs: 2 bedrooms, living room, fireplace, full bathroom with hard wood floor.

Lower level: 1 large bedroom and 1 room can be used as an office with wood floor. Kitchen with granite counter top, dining room, fireplace, full bathroom, laundry room.

1 car garage with remote control open and close.

Included:
1. Trash service.
2. Professional lawn mowing weekly from May to October. Sprinkler system front and back yard.
3. Stainless steel appliances: Refrigerator, microwave and stove.
4. Most LED lights through out the house.

Tenants:
1. Water
2. Utilities

Lease: 24 months, $2,400 a month.
Property is ready to move in anytime.

Please call Binh at 303 521 5510 for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1550 S Allison St have any available units?
1550 S Allison St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1550 S Allison St have?
Some of 1550 S Allison St's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1550 S Allison St currently offering any rent specials?
1550 S Allison St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1550 S Allison St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1550 S Allison St is pet friendly.
Does 1550 S Allison St offer parking?
Yes, 1550 S Allison St offers parking.
Does 1550 S Allison St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1550 S Allison St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1550 S Allison St have a pool?
No, 1550 S Allison St does not have a pool.
Does 1550 S Allison St have accessible units?
No, 1550 S Allison St does not have accessible units.
Does 1550 S Allison St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1550 S Allison St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1550 S Allison St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1550 S Allison St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avery Belmar
823 S Vance St
Lakewood, CO 80226
Mountain Vista Apartments
474 S Wright St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Avalon Denver West
14125 Denver West Cir
Lakewood, CO 80401
Dartmouth Woods
10025 W Dartmouth Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Ascend at Red Rocks
13105 W 2nd Pl
Lakewood, CO 80228
The Hamptons Apartments
8507 W Hampden Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227

Similar Pages

Lakewood 1 BedroomsLakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with ParkingLakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Bear CreekFoothillsUnion Square
South AlamedaMolholmApplewood
EiberEdgewood

Apartments Near Colleges

Colorado Christian UniversityRed Rocks Community College
University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College