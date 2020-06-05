Rent Calculator
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3
1541 South Sheridan Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Location
1541 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhome newly renovated 1.5 baths and full finished basement. There are washer dryer hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have any available units?
1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have?
Some of 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 offers parking.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have a pool?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 has units with air conditioning.
