1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3
Last updated April 17 2020 at 7:09 PM

1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3

1541 South Sheridan Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1541 South Sheridan Boulevard, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 bedroom townhome newly renovated 1.5 baths and full finished basement. There are washer dryer hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have any available units?
1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have?
Some of 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 offers parking.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have a pool?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have accessible units?
No, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1541 South Sheridan Boulevard - 3 has units with air conditioning.

