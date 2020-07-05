Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 15163 West Harvard Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
15163 West Harvard Circle
Last updated May 15 2019 at 7:55 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
15163 West Harvard Circle
15163 W Harvard Cir
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
15163 W Harvard Cir, Lakewood, CO 80228
Rooney Valley
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 15163 West Harvard Circle have any available units?
15163 West Harvard Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
Is 15163 West Harvard Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15163 West Harvard Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15163 West Harvard Circle pet-friendly?
No, 15163 West Harvard Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 15163 West Harvard Circle offer parking?
No, 15163 West Harvard Circle does not offer parking.
Does 15163 West Harvard Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15163 West Harvard Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15163 West Harvard Circle have a pool?
No, 15163 West Harvard Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15163 West Harvard Circle have accessible units?
No, 15163 West Harvard Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15163 West Harvard Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15163 West Harvard Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15163 West Harvard Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15163 West Harvard Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakeview Towers at Belmar
679 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Eagle Crest
9699 W 16th Ave
Lakewood, CO 80215
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Cottonwood Creek
8801 W Belleview Ave
Lakewood, CO 80123
Concordia
6777 W 19th Pl
Lakewood, CO 80214
Montrachet
1855 Denver West Ct
Lakewood, CO 80401
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Lamar Station
1450 Lamar St
Lakewood, CO 80214
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with Parking
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bear Creek
Foothills
Union Square
South Alameda
Molholm
Applewood
Eiber
Edgewood
Apartments Near Colleges
Colorado Christian University
Red Rocks Community College
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College