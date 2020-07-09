Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 1406 South Ward Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
1406 South Ward Way
Last updated December 19 2019 at 7:45 PM
1 of 32
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1406 South Ward Way
1406 South Ward Way
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lakewood
See all
Green Mountain
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
1406 South Ward Way, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Great 5 Bed 3 bath Green Mountain Home!
-Large Fenced Back yard
-Outdoor wood burning fireplace
-Swamp Cooler
-Walk-out basement
-Hardwood Floors
-2 Car Garage
Tenant responsible for water/trash/sewer/gas/electric
***Available Jan 4th***
Text Ben for showings at 720.935.0453
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1406 South Ward Way have any available units?
1406 South Ward Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 1406 South Ward Way have?
Some of 1406 South Ward Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1406 South Ward Way currently offering any rent specials?
1406 South Ward Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1406 South Ward Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1406 South Ward Way is pet friendly.
Does 1406 South Ward Way offer parking?
Yes, 1406 South Ward Way offers parking.
Does 1406 South Ward Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1406 South Ward Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1406 South Ward Way have a pool?
No, 1406 South Ward Way does not have a pool.
Does 1406 South Ward Way have accessible units?
No, 1406 South Ward Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1406 South Ward Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1406 South Ward Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 1406 South Ward Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1406 South Ward Way has units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
The Huntington
8223 W Floyd Ave
Lakewood, CO 80227
Bluesky Landing Apartments
1187 S Beech Dr
Lakewood, CO 80228
Belmar Villas Apartments
700 S Reed Ct
Lakewood, CO 80226
Elevate at Red Rocks
409 Zang St
Lakewood, CO 80228
Kallisto at Bear Creek
2605 S Miller Dr
Lakewood, CO 80227
The Retreat at Fox Hollow
3248 S Newcombe St
Lakewood, CO 80227
Westwood Green
7410 W Warren Circle
Lakewood, CO 80227
7166 at Belmar Urban Flats
7166 W Custer Ave
Lakewood, CO 80226
Similar Pages
Lakewood 1 Bedrooms
Lakewood 2 Bedrooms
Lakewood Apartments with Parking
Lakewood Pet Friendly Places
Lakewood Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Bear Creek
Foothills
Union Square
South Alameda
Molholm
Applewood
Eiber
Edgewood
Apartments Near Colleges
Colorado Christian University
Red Rocks Community College
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College