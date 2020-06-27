13853 W Warren Dr

Amenities
Green Mountain Home - Property Id: 142116
Beautiful Green Mountain home with city and mountain views. Granite tile kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer carpet, recently remodeled bathroom with travertine shower, corner lot with extra parking, over-sized 2 car garage, excellent school district! Great for the outdoorsy! Close to Green Mountain Open Space, Bear Creek Lake Park and Red Rocks. Easy drive to downtown Denver.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142116p
Property Id 142116
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5058693)