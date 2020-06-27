All apartments in Lakewood
Find more places like 13853 W Warren Dr.
13853 W Warren Dr

13853 West Warren Drive · No Longer Available
Location

13853 West Warren Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Green Mountain

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Green Mountain Home - Property Id: 142116

Beautiful Green Mountain home with city and mountain views. Granite tile kitchen counter tops, stainless steel appliances, newer carpet, recently remodeled bathroom with travertine shower, corner lot with extra parking, over-sized 2 car garage, excellent school district! Great for the outdoorsy! Close to Green Mountain Open Space, Bear Creek Lake Park and Red Rocks. Easy drive to downtown Denver.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/142116p
Property Id 142116

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5058693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13853 W Warren Dr have any available units?
13853 W Warren Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 13853 W Warren Dr have?
Some of 13853 W Warren Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13853 W Warren Dr currently offering any rent specials?
13853 W Warren Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13853 W Warren Dr pet-friendly?
No, 13853 W Warren Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 13853 W Warren Dr offer parking?
Yes, 13853 W Warren Dr offers parking.
Does 13853 W Warren Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13853 W Warren Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13853 W Warren Dr have a pool?
No, 13853 W Warren Dr does not have a pool.
Does 13853 W Warren Dr have accessible units?
No, 13853 W Warren Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 13853 W Warren Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13853 W Warren Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 13853 W Warren Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 13853 W Warren Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
