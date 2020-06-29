Rent Calculator
1375 Gray St
1375 Gray St
1375 Gray Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1375 Gray Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Molholm
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
air conditioning
extra storage
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT 2 BEDROOM 1 BATH HOUSE IN LAKEWOOD, 14TH & GRAY, HUGE GARAGE, FENCED YARD, CENTRAL A/C, NEW FLOORING IN KITCHEN, CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN & THE MOUNTAINS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1375 Gray St have any available units?
1375 Gray St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 1375 Gray St have?
Some of 1375 Gray St's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1375 Gray St currently offering any rent specials?
1375 Gray St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1375 Gray St pet-friendly?
No, 1375 Gray St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lakewood
.
Does 1375 Gray St offer parking?
Yes, 1375 Gray St offers parking.
Does 1375 Gray St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1375 Gray St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1375 Gray St have a pool?
No, 1375 Gray St does not have a pool.
Does 1375 Gray St have accessible units?
No, 1375 Gray St does not have accessible units.
Does 1375 Gray St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1375 Gray St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1375 Gray St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1375 Gray St has units with air conditioning.
