Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1330 Carr Street Available 09/01/19 Lakewood 4 bedroom, 2 bath home w/ 2+ car garage and shed - 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2056 sq. ft. Lakewood home with storage shed and 2+ car detached garage -heated with workshop area. Newly remodeled- brand new kitchen, new appliances, hardwood floors, swamp cooler, ceiling fan, jacuzzi tub. Natural gas forced air heat. Concrete covered patio, big fenced back yard with double gated entrance, washer and dryer, security sensor outside lights, 80 sq. ft. outbuilding, RV or trailer parking..



