1245 South Depew Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM

1245 South Depew Street

1245 South Depew Street · No Longer Available
Location

1245 South Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Lakewood Home featuring Single car garage, Fully Fenced Yard, and a Finished Basement! Ceiling fans, blinds and sprinkler system included! Water Included in rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

