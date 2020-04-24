Rent Calculator
1245 South Depew Street
Last updated June 19 2020 at 1:30 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1245 South Depew Street
1245 South Depew Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1245 South Depew Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Lasley
Amenities
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Lovely Lakewood Home featuring Single car garage, Fully Fenced Yard, and a Finished Basement! Ceiling fans, blinds and sprinkler system included! Water Included in rent!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1245 South Depew Street have any available units?
1245 South Depew Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Lakewood, CO
.
What amenities does 1245 South Depew Street have?
Some of 1245 South Depew Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage.
Amenities section
.
Is 1245 South Depew Street currently offering any rent specials?
1245 South Depew Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1245 South Depew Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1245 South Depew Street is pet friendly.
Does 1245 South Depew Street offer parking?
Yes, 1245 South Depew Street does offer parking.
Does 1245 South Depew Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1245 South Depew Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1245 South Depew Street have a pool?
No, 1245 South Depew Street does not have a pool.
Does 1245 South Depew Street have accessible units?
No, 1245 South Depew Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1245 South Depew Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1245 South Depew Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1245 South Depew Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1245 South Depew Street does not have units with air conditioning.
