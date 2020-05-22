All apartments in Lakewood
Lakewood, CO
12311 West Dakota Drive
12311 West Dakota Drive

Location

12311 West Dakota Drive, Lakewood, CO 80228
Foothills

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12311 West Dakota Drive have any available units?
12311 West Dakota Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 12311 West Dakota Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12311 West Dakota Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12311 West Dakota Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 12311 West Dakota Drive is pet friendly.
Does 12311 West Dakota Drive offer parking?
No, 12311 West Dakota Drive does not offer parking.
Does 12311 West Dakota Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12311 West Dakota Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12311 West Dakota Drive have a pool?
No, 12311 West Dakota Drive does not have a pool.
Does 12311 West Dakota Drive have accessible units?
No, 12311 West Dakota Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12311 West Dakota Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12311 West Dakota Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12311 West Dakota Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 12311 West Dakota Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

