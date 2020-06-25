All apartments in Lakewood
1225 S BALSAM ST
Last updated April 11 2019 at 7:17 PM

1225 S BALSAM ST

1225 South Balsam Street · No Longer Available
Location

1225 South Balsam Street, Lakewood, CO 80232
Kendrick Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fantastic home is loaded with special details that will provide ultra comfort for you and your family. It's a 3 bedroom, 5 bath 3,424 Sq Ft home with all the finishing touches that make the dwelling extra welcoming.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1225 S BALSAM ST have any available units?
1225 S BALSAM ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1225 S BALSAM ST have?
Some of 1225 S BALSAM ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1225 S BALSAM ST currently offering any rent specials?
1225 S BALSAM ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1225 S BALSAM ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 1225 S BALSAM ST is pet friendly.
Does 1225 S BALSAM ST offer parking?
Yes, 1225 S BALSAM ST offers parking.
Does 1225 S BALSAM ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1225 S BALSAM ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1225 S BALSAM ST have a pool?
No, 1225 S BALSAM ST does not have a pool.
Does 1225 S BALSAM ST have accessible units?
No, 1225 S BALSAM ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1225 S BALSAM ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1225 S BALSAM ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 1225 S BALSAM ST have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1225 S BALSAM ST has units with air conditioning.
