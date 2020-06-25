All apartments in Lakewood
110 Estes Street
110 Estes Street

110 Estes Street · No Longer Available
Location

110 Estes Street, Lakewood, CO 80226
Creighton

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
4 beds 3 baths 1,459 sqft

Structure type: Ranch
Single Family
Basement
Partial basement
1094 sqft basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 110 Estes Street have any available units?
110 Estes Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
Is 110 Estes Street currently offering any rent specials?
110 Estes Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 110 Estes Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 110 Estes Street is pet friendly.
Does 110 Estes Street offer parking?
Yes, 110 Estes Street offers parking.
Does 110 Estes Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 110 Estes Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 110 Estes Street have a pool?
No, 110 Estes Street does not have a pool.
Does 110 Estes Street have accessible units?
No, 110 Estes Street does not have accessible units.
Does 110 Estes Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 110 Estes Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 110 Estes Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 110 Estes Street does not have units with air conditioning.
