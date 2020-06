Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This charming house is a very spacious 3 bed 3 bath house with plenty of room for storage. Attached to the house is a 2 car garage. As shown in the first picture, the backyard is completely fenced in and great for your dogs to run around! There are also planters set up for a little garden in the backyard if you have a green thumb! This centrally located rental is close to Colorado Mills Mall and downtown Golden.