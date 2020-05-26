1080 Dudley Street

Amenities
SOLAR POWER! Almost no electric bill! Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard
AVAILABILITY DATE: April 3, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted
• Property Description •
DESCRIPTION:
* SOLAR POWER! Almost no electric bill!
* This home was completely renovated
* Outstanding location in quiet neighborhood
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Huge front and back yards
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Evaporative Cooler
* Water included!
GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, Driveway and Street Parking.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash
YARD: Large Fenced Backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown
• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •
CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner
PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root
*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*