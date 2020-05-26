1080 Dudley Street

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

SOLAR POWER! Almost no electric bill! Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard



AVAILABILITY DATE: April 3, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.

PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted



• Property Description •



DESCRIPTION:



* SOLAR POWER! Almost no electric bill!

* This home was completely renovated

* Outstanding location in quiet neighborhood

* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances

* Huge front and back yards

* Attached 2-car garage

* Washer & Dryer included

* Evaporative Cooler

* Water included!



GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, Driveway and Street Parking.

KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.

FURNISHED: No

PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached

UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash

YARD: Large Fenced Backyard

AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler

LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.

AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown



• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •



CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.

APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases

APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.

TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)

PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).

LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months

HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner



PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management

LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root



*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*