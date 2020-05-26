All apartments in Lakewood
1080 Dudley Street

Location

1080 Dudley Street, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SOLAR POWER! Almost no electric bill! Beautiful Updated Home with Finished Basement & Enormous Fenced Yard

AVAILABILITY DATE: April 3, 2020, or up to 30 days out from this date.
PET RESTRICTIONS: No Pets Permitted

• Property Description •

DESCRIPTION:

* SOLAR POWER! Almost no electric bill!
* This home was completely renovated
* Outstanding location in quiet neighborhood
* Updated kitchen w/ stainless appliances
* Huge front and back yards
* Attached 2-car garage
* Washer & Dryer included
* Evaporative Cooler
* Water included!

GARAGE/PARKING: Attached 2-car garage, Driveway and Street Parking.
KITCHEN/LAUNDRY APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Yes, all.
FURNISHED: No
PROPERTY TYPE: Single Family Home, Detached
UTILITIES INCLUDED: Water & Trash
YARD: Large Fenced Backyard
AIR CONDITIONING: Evaporative Cooler
LAWN CARE: Tenant responsibility.
AVERAGE UTILITY COST: Unknown

• Application, Lease Terms, and Fees •

CREDIT SCORE REQUIREMENT: 620 minimum for all adults. May be negotiable in some cases based on other application criteria and ability to pay additional Security Deposit.
APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 1-2 business days, same day in some cases
APPLICATION FEE: $50 per adult (all adults occupying the property must complete their own application). Fee disclosure: $18 for purchasing reports, $32 for processing labor and costs.
TENANT LEASING FEE: $75 (1-time fee paid when you sign the lease and submit the security deposit)
PET FEE: If pets are approved for this property, $250 for 1-2 pets, pets also require $500 added to your security deposit of 1 month's rent (all refundable).
LEASE LENGTH: 12-24 months
HOA FEE: Paid by the Owner

PROPERTY MANAGER: Whole Property Management
LEASING AGENT: Lindsey Root

*All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change.*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1080 Dudley Street have any available units?
1080 Dudley Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1080 Dudley Street have?
Some of 1080 Dudley Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1080 Dudley Street currently offering any rent specials?
1080 Dudley Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1080 Dudley Street pet-friendly?
No, 1080 Dudley Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 1080 Dudley Street offer parking?
Yes, 1080 Dudley Street offers parking.
Does 1080 Dudley Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1080 Dudley Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1080 Dudley Street have a pool?
No, 1080 Dudley Street does not have a pool.
Does 1080 Dudley Street have accessible units?
No, 1080 Dudley Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1080 Dudley Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1080 Dudley Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1080 Dudley Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1080 Dudley Street has units with air conditioning.
