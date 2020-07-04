1053 Ammons St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e153a3049 ---- Located in a quiet Lakewood neighborhood, The Elms features 18 renovated apartments, with interior upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, decorator tile, granite countertops and hardwood floors. The exterior park-like setting features a pergola-covered courtyard with gas grill, as well as an enclosed dog run. Free basic internet and off-street parking are included. The Elms apartments are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 6 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden. It?s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.