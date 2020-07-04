All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 27 2019 at 4:42 PM

1053 Ammons St.

1053 Ammons Street · No Longer Available
Location

1053 Ammons Street, Lakewood, CO 80214
Eiber

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
dog park
parking
bbq/grill
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2e153a3049 ---- Located in a quiet Lakewood neighborhood, The Elms features 18 renovated apartments, with interior upgrades such as stainless steel appliances, decorator tile, granite countertops and hardwood floors. The exterior park-like setting features a pergola-covered courtyard with gas grill, as well as an enclosed dog run. Free basic internet and off-street parking are included. The Elms apartments are located in Lakewood, Colorado just west of Denver, and 6 blocks from Wadsworth Lightrail Station, which offers easy access to downtown Denver and Golden. It?s a short drive north to Crown Hill Park, or south to Belmar Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1053 Ammons St. have any available units?
1053 Ammons St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 1053 Ammons St. have?
Some of 1053 Ammons St.'s amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1053 Ammons St. currently offering any rent specials?
1053 Ammons St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1053 Ammons St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1053 Ammons St. is pet friendly.
Does 1053 Ammons St. offer parking?
Yes, 1053 Ammons St. offers parking.
Does 1053 Ammons St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1053 Ammons St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1053 Ammons St. have a pool?
No, 1053 Ammons St. does not have a pool.
Does 1053 Ammons St. have accessible units?
No, 1053 Ammons St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1053 Ammons St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1053 Ammons St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1053 Ammons St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1053 Ammons St. has units with air conditioning.

