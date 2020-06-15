All apartments in Lakewood
10473 Hampden Ave
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:45 AM

10473 Hampden Ave

10473 West Hampden Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10473 West Hampden Avenue, Lakewood, CO 80227
Bear Creek

Amenities

carport
walk in closets
pool
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Fully furnished roomy Preserve at Weaver Creek condo located off of Hampden and Kipling in Lakewood, CO. It has two bedrooms, two baths, walk in closets, gas FP, pool, w/d in unit, carport, and an additional assigned parking place.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10473 Hampden Ave have any available units?
10473 Hampden Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10473 Hampden Ave have?
Some of 10473 Hampden Ave's amenities include carport, walk in closets, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10473 Hampden Ave currently offering any rent specials?
10473 Hampden Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10473 Hampden Ave pet-friendly?
No, 10473 Hampden Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lakewood.
Does 10473 Hampden Ave offer parking?
Yes, 10473 Hampden Ave does offer parking.
Does 10473 Hampden Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10473 Hampden Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10473 Hampden Ave have a pool?
Yes, 10473 Hampden Ave has a pool.
Does 10473 Hampden Ave have accessible units?
No, 10473 Hampden Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 10473 Hampden Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 10473 Hampden Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10473 Hampden Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 10473 Hampden Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
