10451 West 7th Place - 2

Large 2 bedroom 1 bath apt for rent for $1250.00 per month. $1000.00 security deposit. Gas, water, trash and sewer utilities included with rent you only pay electric.



Amenities include:

- Newer finishes

- Fenced outdoor space

- Free off street parking

- AC

- Dishwasher

- Ceiling fans

- Additional storage space

- Lots of natural light

- Hardwood floors

- Walking distance to light rail



Conveniently located near Oak St light rail station, 6th Ave & I-70. Close to grocery store, banking, bars, restaurant, Library, downtown, mountains, Fed Center, St Josephs, Red Rocks, Colorado Christian, School of Mines, Colorado Mills and Denver West.