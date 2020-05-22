10451 West 7th Place - 2

Amenities
Large 2 bedroom 1 bath apt for rent for $1250.00 per month. $1000.00 security deposit. Gas, water, trash and sewer utilities included with rent you only pay electric.
Amenities include:
- Newer finishes
- Fenced outdoor space
- Free off street parking
- AC
- Dishwasher
- Ceiling fans
- Additional storage space
- Lots of natural light
- Hardwood floors
- Walking distance to light rail
Conveniently located near Oak St light rail station, 6th Ave & I-70. Close to grocery store, banking, bars, restaurant, Library, downtown, mountains, Fed Center, St Josephs, Red Rocks, Colorado Christian, School of Mines, Colorado Mills and Denver West.