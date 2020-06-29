All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated March 5 2020 at 12:23 PM

10450 W 8th Place

10450 West 8th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10450 West 8th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
fire pit
parking
garage
online portal
Remodeled 4BD, 3BA Lakewood Home with Finished Basement and Fenced Back Yard - Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com.

*Available for a short-term lease only*

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*There is a $75 monthly HOA fee that includes water/sewer
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Listing Agent: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4358269)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10450 W 8th Place have any available units?
10450 W 8th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10450 W 8th Place have?
Some of 10450 W 8th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10450 W 8th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10450 W 8th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10450 W 8th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10450 W 8th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10450 W 8th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10450 W 8th Place offers parking.
Does 10450 W 8th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10450 W 8th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10450 W 8th Place have a pool?
No, 10450 W 8th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10450 W 8th Place have accessible units?
No, 10450 W 8th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10450 W 8th Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10450 W 8th Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 10450 W 8th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 10450 W 8th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

