Home
/
Lakewood, CO
/
10445 W 13th Pl
Last updated January 24 2020 at 12:20 PM

10445 W 13th Pl

10445 West 13th Place · No Longer Available
Location

10445 West 13th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Nice House in Eiber in Lakewood! - Live a quality lifestyle in this 3 bedroom and 1 bathroom house in Lakewood. Close to schools, shopping and restaurants. This 1,233 sq ft house sits on a .32 acre lot giving you a lot of space to enjoy and relax. Close to light rail.

This house is ready for move in. We can make this nice house available so you can view the property in person to determine if the size and space of the property are acceptable to your needs and wants before paying an application fee. Please bring all decision makers to see it.

* Rent is $1840 a month, but you can qualify for a $75 per month discount, making rent only $1765 a month if you do basic care and pay on time.
* Minimum of 1 Year Lease, we would love for you to stay longer.
* $250 non-refundable move-in pet fee and $35 monthly rent for each pet. Sorry, but no Pit Bulls, Pit mixes or cats allowed.
* Non-refundable application fee of $25 per adult. You are welcome to review our property and feel free to ask us any questions prior to submitting your application.
* No smoking, drugs or 420 allowed.
* Residents pay utilities.
* Renter's Insurance is required.
* Renter's Insurance should cover all dogs for those with pets.
* Washer/Dryer for rent at $35 per month (subject to availability)
* Performance Bonus Deposit ($1840) plus 1st month's rent ($1765) must be paid in Cash prior to move in via Electronic Cash Payment or bank deposit

We will accept the first qualified tenant who submits a full application and meets our application and income criteria.
For questions or to schedule a showing, SEND TOUR REQUEST and include your answers to the following questions:

1. How many adults/kids/pets?
2. When would you like to move in?
3. How long would you like to stay?
4. When will you have the cash needed to move in?
5. What are you paying now?
6. Tell me about any criminal or eviction history.
7. Credit score of all adults.
8. Total income (from all sources) for the household.

*Note:
Credit score of 650 is preferred. Lower scores approved with additional refundable deposit. Please check your email or phone once you send your inquiry for showing instructions. We look forward to working with you!

Video link from the owner https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=S6l7TvkqwCY

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5203620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

