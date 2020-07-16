All apartments in Lakewood
Last updated July 12 2020 at 12:46 PM

10373 West 6th Place

10373 West 6th Place · (720) 903-2004
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

10373 West 6th Place, Lakewood, CO 80215
Eiber

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
dogs allowed
Available 7/1/20
Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.
Two reserved Off street parking spaces.
Window AC unit in living room.
Coin-op washer/dryer on premise.
Owner pays water, sewer and trash.
Tenant pays ONLY gas and electric.
Cats ok, NO Dogs
Questions or to schedule a viewing please text/call Robert @ 720-495-4460
You can visit our website to view available properties, fill out application, schedule a showing.
www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available
Not a section 8 participant.
No smoking allowed in or around the property.
Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10373 West 6th Place have any available units?
10373 West 6th Place has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 10373 West 6th Place have?
Some of 10373 West 6th Place's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10373 West 6th Place currently offering any rent specials?
10373 West 6th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10373 West 6th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 10373 West 6th Place is pet friendly.
Does 10373 West 6th Place offer parking?
Yes, 10373 West 6th Place offers parking.
Does 10373 West 6th Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10373 West 6th Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10373 West 6th Place have a pool?
No, 10373 West 6th Place does not have a pool.
Does 10373 West 6th Place have accessible units?
No, 10373 West 6th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 10373 West 6th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 10373 West 6th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10373 West 6th Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10373 West 6th Place has units with air conditioning.
