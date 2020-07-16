10373 West 6th Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking dogs allowed

Available 7/1/20

Granite counters and stainless steel appliances.

Two reserved Off street parking spaces.

Window AC unit in living room.

Coin-op washer/dryer on premise.

Owner pays water, sewer and trash.

Tenant pays ONLY gas and electric.

Cats ok, NO Dogs

Questions or to schedule a viewing please text/call Robert @ 720-495-4460

You can visit our website to view available properties, fill out application, schedule a showing.

www.PrecisionHomesPropertyManagement.com/rentals-available

Not a section 8 participant.

No smoking allowed in or around the property.

Credit, background, employment and rental history will be verified.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,300, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs not allowed

Contact us to schedule a showing.