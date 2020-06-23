All apartments in Lakewood
10350 West Glennon Drive

Location

10350 West Glennon Drive, Lakewood, CO 80226
Glennon Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
guest parking
online portal
10350 West Glennon Drive Available 05/09/20 Beautiful 4BD, 3BA Lakewood Ranch Home Near Belmar with 3-Car Garage, Fenced Backyard - Video tour: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p5UPALzSEfA&feature=youtu.be

Schedule a showing at keyrenterdenver.com

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*Pets are negotiable.
*Tenant is responsible for all utilities.
*Lease Initiation Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services (optional)
*Listing Agent/Photographer: Chris Creger, chris@keyrenterdenver.com
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE4585497)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10350 West Glennon Drive have any available units?
10350 West Glennon Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lakewood, CO.
What amenities does 10350 West Glennon Drive have?
Some of 10350 West Glennon Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10350 West Glennon Drive currently offering any rent specials?
10350 West Glennon Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10350 West Glennon Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 10350 West Glennon Drive is pet friendly.
Does 10350 West Glennon Drive offer parking?
Yes, 10350 West Glennon Drive does offer parking.
Does 10350 West Glennon Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10350 West Glennon Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10350 West Glennon Drive have a pool?
No, 10350 West Glennon Drive does not have a pool.
Does 10350 West Glennon Drive have accessible units?
No, 10350 West Glennon Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 10350 West Glennon Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10350 West Glennon Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 10350 West Glennon Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 10350 West Glennon Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
