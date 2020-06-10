All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:55 PM

Baseline Village

Open Now until 6pm
811 East Baseline Road · (720) 538-9831
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

811 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213 · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 217 · Avail. Jul 26

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 935 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Baseline Village.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
bathtub
garbage disposal
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool table
bbq/grill
accessible
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
bike storage
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
guest parking
You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and is as welcoming as it is extravagant. Modern features and fixtures include granite countertops and your very own patio. But the community clubhouse with a pool table, the fitness center, the gaming stations, BBQ grills and playground help make staying home more fun than going out!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $21.5
Deposit: Varies based on Credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: No Breed or Weight restrictions
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Baseline Village have any available units?
Baseline Village has 2 units available starting at $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Baseline Village have?
Some of Baseline Village's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Baseline Village currently offering any rent specials?
Baseline Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Baseline Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Baseline Village is pet friendly.
Does Baseline Village offer parking?
Yes, Baseline Village offers parking.
Does Baseline Village have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Baseline Village offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Baseline Village have a pool?
No, Baseline Village does not have a pool.
Does Baseline Village have accessible units?
Yes, Baseline Village has accessible units.
Does Baseline Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Baseline Village has units with dishwashers.
Does Baseline Village have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Baseline Village has units with air conditioning.
