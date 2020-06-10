Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator bathtub garbage disposal oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse gym parking playground pool table bbq/grill accessible 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 bike storage cc payments courtyard e-payments guest parking

You’ll find everything you’re looking for in this newly-built townhome style community at Baseline Village! This beautiful, pet-friendly residential community of 2 and 3 bedroom floorplans is close to Boulder, Denver and everything in between, and is as welcoming as it is extravagant. Modern features and fixtures include granite countertops and your very own patio. But the community clubhouse with a pool table, the fitness center, the gaming stations, BBQ grills and playground help make staying home more fun than going out!