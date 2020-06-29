Rent Calculator
985 Merlin Drive
985 Merlin Drive
985 Merlin Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
985 Merlin Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Merlin - Property Id: 226631
Beautiful 3 bedroom house with two living rooms and a finished Basement. 1 car garage and lots of storage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/226631
Property Id 226631
(RLNE5573582)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 985 Merlin Drive have any available units?
985 Merlin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, CO
.
What amenities does 985 Merlin Drive have?
Some of 985 Merlin Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 985 Merlin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
985 Merlin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 985 Merlin Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 985 Merlin Drive is pet friendly.
Does 985 Merlin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 985 Merlin Drive offers parking.
Does 985 Merlin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 985 Merlin Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 985 Merlin Drive have a pool?
No, 985 Merlin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 985 Merlin Drive have accessible units?
No, 985 Merlin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 985 Merlin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 985 Merlin Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 985 Merlin Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 985 Merlin Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
