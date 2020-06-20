All apartments in Lafayette
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

705 East Baseline Rd #B

705 East Baseline Road · No Longer Available
Location

705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets.

(RLNE4985760)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have any available units?
705 East Baseline Rd #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have?
Some of 705 East Baseline Rd #B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 705 East Baseline Rd #B currently offering any rent specials?
705 East Baseline Rd #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 East Baseline Rd #B pet-friendly?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B offer parking?
Yes, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does offer parking.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have a pool?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does not have a pool.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have accessible units?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does not have accessible units.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 East Baseline Rd #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 East Baseline Rd #B has units with air conditioning.
