All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 705 East Baseline Rd #B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Lafayette, CO
705 East Baseline Rd #B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM
705 East Baseline Rd #B
705 East Baseline Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
705 East Baseline Road, Lafayette, CO 80026
Amenities
w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
705 East Baseline Rd #B Available 06/29/20 - 3 bedroom 1.5 bath A-frame style duplex, w/d hookups, off-street parking, shared patio, no pets.
(RLNE4985760)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have any available units?
705 East Baseline Rd #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, CO
.
What amenities does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have?
Some of 705 East Baseline Rd #B's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 705 East Baseline Rd #B currently offering any rent specials?
705 East Baseline Rd #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 705 East Baseline Rd #B pet-friendly?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lafayette
.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B offer parking?
Yes, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does offer parking.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have a pool?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does not have a pool.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have accessible units?
No, 705 East Baseline Rd #B does not have accessible units.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 705 East Baseline Rd #B has units with dishwashers.
Does 705 East Baseline Rd #B have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 705 East Baseline Rd #B has units with air conditioning.
