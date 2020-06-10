All apartments in Lafayette
704 West Geneseo St
704 West Geneseo St

704 W Geneseo St · No Longer Available
Location

704 W Geneseo St, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

w/d hookup
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
- 2 bedroom 1.5 bath unit, W/D hookups, A/C or Swamp cooler, No Pets

(RLNE2705154)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 704 West Geneseo St have any available units?
704 West Geneseo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
Is 704 West Geneseo St currently offering any rent specials?
704 West Geneseo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 704 West Geneseo St pet-friendly?
No, 704 West Geneseo St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 704 West Geneseo St offer parking?
No, 704 West Geneseo St does not offer parking.
Does 704 West Geneseo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 704 West Geneseo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 704 West Geneseo St have a pool?
No, 704 West Geneseo St does not have a pool.
Does 704 West Geneseo St have accessible units?
No, 704 West Geneseo St does not have accessible units.
Does 704 West Geneseo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 704 West Geneseo St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 704 West Geneseo St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 704 West Geneseo St has units with air conditioning.
