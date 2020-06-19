Amenities

642 Avalon Avenue Available 08/04/20 Coal creek Town home; Two Car Garage; Great Location - Coal Creek town home with reclaimed wood accents, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom slab stone gas fireplace, granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances with a new 5 burner cook top. Fully finished basement/4th bedroom, full bathroom, and storage. Light and bright and open floorplan with detached 2 car garage. Other upgrades include nickel hardware, white doors, oversized white trim, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, custom blinds, fresh interior paint, pantry and upper loft / office. 220 Volt wiring for workshop has been installed at back of home and is close to garage. Extra reinforced storage in attic above garage.



Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $210(Gas/Elect/Water/Sewer/Trash)



Lease Dates 8/4/2020-7/30/2021



Sorry, No Roommates, Small Dog Negotiable



Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com



