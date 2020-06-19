All apartments in Lafayette
642 Avalon Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

642 Avalon Avenue

642 Avalon Avenue · (303) 442-7773
Location

642 Avalon Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 642 Avalon Avenue · Avail. Aug 4

$2,400

4 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 1964 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
642 Avalon Avenue Available 08/04/20 Coal creek Town home; Two Car Garage; Great Location - Coal Creek town home with reclaimed wood accents, gorgeous hardwood floors, custom slab stone gas fireplace, granite counters and high end stainless steel appliances with a new 5 burner cook top. Fully finished basement/4th bedroom, full bathroom, and storage. Light and bright and open floorplan with detached 2 car garage. Other upgrades include nickel hardware, white doors, oversized white trim, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, custom blinds, fresh interior paint, pantry and upper loft / office. 220 Volt wiring for workshop has been installed at back of home and is close to garage. Extra reinforced storage in attic above garage.

Tenant Pays All Utilities: Flat Rate Monthly $210(Gas/Elect/Water/Sewer/Trash)

Lease Dates 8/4/2020-7/30/2021

Sorry, No Roommates, Small Dog Negotiable

Call Sunnyside Property Management at 303-442-7773 or Visit our website at www.sunnysiderental.com

We've gone paperless, super easy to secure a lease with us, all paperwork (including leases) and payments done on-line from the comfort of your own home
Fast and Easy!!

All square footage's are approximate
Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

(RLNE3309231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 642 Avalon Avenue have any available units?
642 Avalon Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 642 Avalon Avenue have?
Some of 642 Avalon Avenue's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 642 Avalon Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
642 Avalon Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 642 Avalon Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 642 Avalon Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 642 Avalon Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 642 Avalon Avenue does offer parking.
Does 642 Avalon Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 642 Avalon Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 642 Avalon Avenue have a pool?
No, 642 Avalon Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 642 Avalon Avenue have accessible units?
No, 642 Avalon Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 642 Avalon Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 642 Avalon Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 642 Avalon Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 642 Avalon Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
