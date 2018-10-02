Rent Calculator
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:18 AM
551 S Dover Ave
551 South Dover Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
551 South Dover Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026
Amenities
in unit laundry
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great central Lafayette duplex. 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, basement, washer dryer in unit, fenced yard and garage. Close to downtown shopping and businesses, schools and recreation in the area.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 551 S Dover Ave have any available units?
551 S Dover Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, CO
.
Is 551 S Dover Ave currently offering any rent specials?
551 S Dover Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 551 S Dover Ave pet-friendly?
No, 551 S Dover Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lafayette
.
Does 551 S Dover Ave offer parking?
Yes, 551 S Dover Ave offers parking.
Does 551 S Dover Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 551 S Dover Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 551 S Dover Ave have a pool?
No, 551 S Dover Ave does not have a pool.
Does 551 S Dover Ave have accessible units?
No, 551 S Dover Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 551 S Dover Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 551 S Dover Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 551 S Dover Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 551 S Dover Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
