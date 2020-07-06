Amenities

410 E Geneseo Street - Unit B Available 12/10/19 Cottage Style Living in Old Town Lafayette! - Adorable Cottage Duplex in Old Town Lafayette! Located on darling Geneseo Street, near all the shops, restaurants, breweries, art walks, farmer's markets and more! This 2 bedroom, one bath home has a spacious kitchen including tons of storage and cabinet space. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, and Oven! Hight ceilings, lots of light and large bay window! Situated on a corner lot, this duplex has it's own entrance, back yard, rocking porch and shed! Street parking.



Tenant pays all utilities. Dogs negotiable for $100 extra pet rent a month plus additional security deposit. Sewer, Water, Trash, Gas, Electric flat fee of $115.00 a month.



