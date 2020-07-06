All apartments in Lafayette
410 E Geneseo Street
Last updated December 6 2019 at 12:48 PM

410 E Geneseo Street

410 East Geneseo Street · No Longer Available
Location

410 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
oven
refrigerator
410 E Geneseo Street - Unit B Available 12/10/19 Cottage Style Living in Old Town Lafayette! - Adorable Cottage Duplex in Old Town Lafayette! Located on darling Geneseo Street, near all the shops, restaurants, breweries, art walks, farmer's markets and more! This 2 bedroom, one bath home has a spacious kitchen including tons of storage and cabinet space. Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Washer, Dryer, and Oven! Hight ceilings, lots of light and large bay window! Situated on a corner lot, this duplex has it's own entrance, back yard, rocking porch and shed! Street parking.

Tenant pays all utilities. Dogs negotiable for $100 extra pet rent a month plus additional security deposit. Sewer, Water, Trash, Gas, Electric flat fee of $115.00 a month.

(RLNE5322772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 410 E Geneseo Street have any available units?
410 E Geneseo Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 410 E Geneseo Street have?
Some of 410 E Geneseo Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 410 E Geneseo Street currently offering any rent specials?
410 E Geneseo Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 410 E Geneseo Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 410 E Geneseo Street is pet friendly.
Does 410 E Geneseo Street offer parking?
No, 410 E Geneseo Street does not offer parking.
Does 410 E Geneseo Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 410 E Geneseo Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 410 E Geneseo Street have a pool?
No, 410 E Geneseo Street does not have a pool.
Does 410 E Geneseo Street have accessible units?
No, 410 E Geneseo Street does not have accessible units.
Does 410 E Geneseo Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 410 E Geneseo Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 410 E Geneseo Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 410 E Geneseo Street does not have units with air conditioning.

