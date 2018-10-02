300 E Geneseo St Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

New Apartment; Old Town Lafayette w/ 2 car Garage



Great Location



Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13 Brewery.



Large room that comfortably fits a queen or king size bed, and dresser. Room also has a small closet.



Brand new washer and dryer and brand new kitchen appliances.



2 car garage and plenty of street parking.



King Soopers, Walmart, and Sprouts all within a 2 mile radius.

Less than 10 minute drive to US-36 and I-25.

House is 2 blocks away from RTD routes to Denver, Boulder and Louisville.

No Pets Allowed



