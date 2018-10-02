All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 300 E Geneseo St Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
300 E Geneseo St Unit B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:02 AM

300 E Geneseo St Unit B

300 East Geneseo Street · (720) 244-1385
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

300 East Geneseo Street, Lafayette, CO 80026

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1950 · Avail. Jul 1

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 07/01/20 New Apartment; Old Town Lafayette w/ 2 car Garage - Property Id: 262056

Great Location

Brand new apartment with brand new appliances is a 1-5 minute walk from restaurants, shops and pubs in downtown Lafayette; right next door to Odd 13 Brewery.

Large room that comfortably fits a queen or king size bed, and dresser. Room also has a small closet.

Brand new washer and dryer and brand new kitchen appliances.

2 car garage and plenty of street parking.

King Soopers, Walmart, and Sprouts all within a 2 mile radius.
Less than 10 minute drive to US-36 and I-25.
House is 2 blocks away from RTD routes to Denver, Boulder and Louisville.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/262056
Property Id 262056

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5722572)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B have any available units?
300 E Geneseo St Unit B has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B have?
Some of 300 E Geneseo St Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 300 E Geneseo St Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
300 E Geneseo St Unit B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 300 E Geneseo St Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 300 E Geneseo St Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Lafayette.
Does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 300 E Geneseo St Unit B does offer parking.
Does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 300 E Geneseo St Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B have a pool?
No, 300 E Geneseo St Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B have accessible units?
No, 300 E Geneseo St Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 300 E Geneseo St Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 300 E Geneseo St Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 300 E Geneseo St Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 300 E Geneseo St Unit B?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity