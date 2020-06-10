Amenities

dogs allowed garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2385 REDWOOD AVE Available 08/01/20 2385 Redwood - Lafayette - Available 8/1



3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, loft/office, 1 car garage. $1925 per month plus utilities. Security deposit equal to the rent. One dog may be negotiable.



(RLNE5831541)