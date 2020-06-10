Rent Calculator
2385 REDWOOD AVE
Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM
2385 REDWOOD AVE
2385 Redwood Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2385 Redwood Avenue, Lafayette, CO 80026
Amenities
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
2385 REDWOOD AVE Available 08/01/20 2385 Redwood - Lafayette - Available 8/1
3 bedrooms, 2 Baths, loft/office, 1 car garage. $1925 per month plus utilities. Security deposit equal to the rent. One dog may be negotiable.
(RLNE5831541)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2385 REDWOOD AVE have any available units?
2385 REDWOOD AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, CO
.
Is 2385 REDWOOD AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2385 REDWOOD AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2385 REDWOOD AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2385 REDWOOD AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2385 REDWOOD AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2385 REDWOOD AVE offers parking.
Does 2385 REDWOOD AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2385 REDWOOD AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2385 REDWOOD AVE have a pool?
No, 2385 REDWOOD AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2385 REDWOOD AVE have accessible units?
No, 2385 REDWOOD AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2385 REDWOOD AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2385 REDWOOD AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2385 REDWOOD AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2385 REDWOOD AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
