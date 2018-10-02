2121 North Fork Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 4 bed Indian Peaks Townhome near Waneka Lake! Act Now! - Beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Townhome in desirable Indian Peaks. Open floor plan tons of natural light. Enclosed front patio. Extensive wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ granite, stainless appliances, pantry & island. Balcony off of kitchen. Private master suite w/ 5 piece bath, walk in closet & sitting area. Finished basement w/bath, laundry & bedroom/office. 2 car attached garage. Plenty of storage space. Immaculate! Close to Waneka Lake, parks, golf course, Lafayette & Louisville!



(RLNE5157858)