2121 North Fork Drive
Last updated October 11 2019 at 9:44 AM

2121 North Fork Drive

2121 North Fork Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2121 North Fork Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 bed Indian Peaks Townhome near Waneka Lake! Act Now! - Beautiful 4 bed/4 bath Townhome in desirable Indian Peaks. Open floor plan tons of natural light. Enclosed front patio. Extensive wood flooring throughout. Spacious kitchen w/ granite, stainless appliances, pantry & island. Balcony off of kitchen. Private master suite w/ 5 piece bath, walk in closet & sitting area. Finished basement w/bath, laundry & bedroom/office. 2 car attached garage. Plenty of storage space. Immaculate! Close to Waneka Lake, parks, golf course, Lafayette & Louisville!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2121 North Fork Drive have any available units?
2121 North Fork Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 2121 North Fork Drive have?
Some of 2121 North Fork Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2121 North Fork Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2121 North Fork Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2121 North Fork Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 2121 North Fork Drive is pet friendly.
Does 2121 North Fork Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2121 North Fork Drive offers parking.
Does 2121 North Fork Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2121 North Fork Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2121 North Fork Drive have a pool?
No, 2121 North Fork Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2121 North Fork Drive have accessible units?
No, 2121 North Fork Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2121 North Fork Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2121 North Fork Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2121 North Fork Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2121 North Fork Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
