203 Beacon Hill Dr

3 Bedroom Home in Lafayette - Property Id: 133849



Open House Saturday 10/19 11am-1pm



This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is situated in the charming town of Lafayette and central to Denver and Boulder, as well as accessible by bus lines. Upstairs has a master bedroom with walk in closet, as well as a second bedroom with a closet. Downstairs there is a third bedroom, sized like a master, with double his and her closets. There is a full bath upstairs and 3/4 bath downstairs. Beautiful, sunny kitchen and living area upstairs and walk out living room downstairs. The home has a large, lovely outdoor deck, covered patio, and gardens. Views of the mountains. Tenants will have access to the single-car garage, as well a large storage shed in the back yard. Equipped with all major kitchen appliances, washer/dryer, and new furnace and A/C. Tenant is responsible for utilities & lawn care.



Pets considered with a pet deposit and $50/month pet rent.

