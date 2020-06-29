1625 Longbow Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking

Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath row home in quiet Lafayette! Rent includes water! This is a great, 900+ sq ft home with fenced backyard that backs to open space, plenty of parking, washer and dryer included and unfinished basement. Kitchen, dining room with sliding doors to the backyard and living room all on the first floor. 2 good size bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second floor. Waterpark, softball field, bike trails, and dog park conveniently located. Great access for Boulder or Denver commuters if needed!



Small dog considered with additional deposit.



Please visit http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/ for more information and application requirements.



To set up showing text or call Sam at 303-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.



Please note applications will be processed in the order they are received.



No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party advertisements.