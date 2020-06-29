All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1625 Longbow Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1625 Longbow Ct
Last updated March 19 2020 at 7:36 AM

1625 Longbow Ct

1625 Longbow Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lafayette
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1625 Longbow Court, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
parking
dog park
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
Lovely 2 bedroom, 2 bath row home in quiet Lafayette! Rent includes water! This is a great, 900+ sq ft home with fenced backyard that backs to open space, plenty of parking, washer and dryer included and unfinished basement. Kitchen, dining room with sliding doors to the backyard and living room all on the first floor. 2 good size bedrooms and a full bathroom on the second floor. Waterpark, softball field, bike trails, and dog park conveniently located. Great access for Boulder or Denver commuters if needed!

Small dog considered with additional deposit.

Please visit http://www.dakotamgmt.com/tenants/application-process/ for more information and application requirements.

To set up showing text or call Sam at 303-621-4694. Image of photo ID will be required to be on file with the office before showing can be confirmed.

Please note applications will be processed in the order they are received.

No Smoking. No Growing. Not responsible for information on third party advertisements.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1625 Longbow Ct have any available units?
1625 Longbow Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1625 Longbow Ct have?
Some of 1625 Longbow Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1625 Longbow Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1625 Longbow Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1625 Longbow Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1625 Longbow Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1625 Longbow Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1625 Longbow Ct offers parking.
Does 1625 Longbow Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1625 Longbow Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1625 Longbow Ct have a pool?
No, 1625 Longbow Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1625 Longbow Ct have accessible units?
No, 1625 Longbow Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 1625 Longbow Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1625 Longbow Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 1625 Longbow Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1625 Longbow Ct has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prana
550 Viridian Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
The Miller
235 South Boulder Road
Lafayette, CO 80026
Ardenne
601 Merlin Dr
Lafayette, CO 80026
Luna Bella
695 S Lafayette Dr
Lafayette, CO 80027

Similar Pages

Lafayette 1 BedroomsLafayette 2 Bedrooms
Lafayette Apartments with Hardwood FloorsLafayette Apartments with Pool
Lafayette Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COGreenwood Village, COGlendale, COCommerce City, COJohnstown, COEvans, COSuperior, CO
Federal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COCastle Pines, COMeridian, COHolly Hills, COEdgewater, COThe Pinery, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College