All apartments in Lafayette
Find more places like 1303 Doric Dr.
Home
/
Lafayette, CO
/
1303 Doric Dr
Last updated May 5 2020 at 9:48 AM
1 of 8
1303 Doric Dr
1303 Doric Drive
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Lafayette
Location
1303 Doric Drive, Lafayette, CO 80026
Amenities
w/d hookup
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1303 Doric Dr Available 05/22/20 - 5 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 gar garage, big backyard, W/D hookups, No Pets
(RLNE5687243)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1303 Doric Dr have any available units?
1303 Doric Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Lafayette, CO
.
Is 1303 Doric Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1303 Doric Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1303 Doric Dr pet-friendly?
No, 1303 Doric Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Lafayette
.
Does 1303 Doric Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1303 Doric Dr offers parking.
Does 1303 Doric Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1303 Doric Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1303 Doric Dr have a pool?
No, 1303 Doric Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1303 Doric Dr have accessible units?
No, 1303 Doric Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1303 Doric Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1303 Doric Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1303 Doric Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1303 Doric Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
Niwot, CO
