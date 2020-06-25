1214 Warrior Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Three Bedroom Condo Available For Rent In Lafayette - Townhome style condo. Three bedroom 3 bath living room dining room combination approximately 1500 square feet. Two bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath in basement. Utility room in basement. Kitchen and living room/dining room on main floor. 1 Car garage.



No Pets Allowed



