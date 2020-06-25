All apartments in Lafayette
1214 Warrior Way
1214 Warrior Way

1214 Warrior Way · No Longer Available
Location

1214 Warrior Way, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Three Bedroom Condo Available For Rent In Lafayette - Townhome style condo. Three bedroom 3 bath living room dining room combination approximately 1500 square feet. Two bedrooms and 2 bath upstairs 1 bedroom 1 bath in basement. Utility room in basement. Kitchen and living room/dining room on main floor. 1 Car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4862333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

