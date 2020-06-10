1014 Artemis Circle

Amenities

This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,500 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Coal Creek Trail, and Coal Creek Corridor Open Space. Also nearby are Natural Grocers, Starbucks, Flat Iron Crossing, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.



Nearby schools include Ryan Elementary School, Peak to Peak Charter School, and Centaurus High School.



2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



