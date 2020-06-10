All apartments in Lafayette
Location

1014 Artemis Circle, Lafayette, CO 80026

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This gorgeous 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome in Lafayette will welcome you with 1,500 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Other great features of this home include air conditioning, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, and a finished basement. Parking for this property is a detached 1 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails such as Coal Creek Trail, and Coal Creek Corridor Open Space. Also nearby are Natural Grocers, Starbucks, Flat Iron Crossing, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25.

Nearby schools include Ryan Elementary School, Peak to Peak Charter School, and Centaurus High School.

2 pets are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1014 Artemis Circle have any available units?
1014 Artemis Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lafayette, CO.
What amenities does 1014 Artemis Circle have?
Some of 1014 Artemis Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1014 Artemis Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1014 Artemis Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1014 Artemis Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 1014 Artemis Circle is pet friendly.
Does 1014 Artemis Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1014 Artemis Circle offers parking.
Does 1014 Artemis Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1014 Artemis Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1014 Artemis Circle have a pool?
No, 1014 Artemis Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1014 Artemis Circle have accessible units?
No, 1014 Artemis Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1014 Artemis Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1014 Artemis Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 1014 Artemis Circle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1014 Artemis Circle has units with air conditioning.

