All apartments in Kiowa
Find more places like 615 County Road 45 Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kiowa, CO
/
615 County Road 45 Unit B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM

615 County Road 45 Unit B

615 County Road 45 · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

615 County Road 45, Kiowa, CO 80117

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming two bed, one and a half bath town-home in Kiowa.

Tenant responsible for utilities. No pets! No smoking!

Please TEXT Jeff at 720-515-5118 for more info!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have any available units?
615 County Road 45 Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kiowa, CO.
What amenities does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have?
Some of 615 County Road 45 Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 County Road 45 Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
615 County Road 45 Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 County Road 45 Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kiowa.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 615 County Road 45 Unit B offers parking.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have a pool?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have accessible units?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 County Road 45 Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COCentennial, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, COEnglewood, CO
Northglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, COLone Tree, COWheat Ridge, COThe Pinery, COStonegate, COCastle Pines, CODove Valley, COMonument, COWoodmoor, CO
Meridian, COGleneagle, COGreenwood Village, COCherry Creek, COCommerce City, COCimarron Hills, COHolly Hills, COGlendale, COSecurity-Widefield, COFountain, COSheridan, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs