Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Kiowa
Find more places like 615 County Road 45 Unit B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Kiowa, CO
/
615 County Road 45 Unit B
Last updated July 15 2020 at 11:30 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
615 County Road 45 Unit B
615 County Road 45
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
615 County Road 45, Kiowa, CO 80117
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
Charming two bed, one and a half bath town-home in Kiowa.
Tenant responsible for utilities. No pets! No smoking!
Please TEXT Jeff at 720-515-5118 for more info!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have any available units?
615 County Road 45 Unit B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kiowa, CO
.
What amenities does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have?
Some of 615 County Road 45 Unit B's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 615 County Road 45 Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
615 County Road 45 Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 County Road 45 Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kiowa
.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 615 County Road 45 Unit B offers parking.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have a pool?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have accessible units?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 615 County Road 45 Unit B has units with dishwashers.
Does 615 County Road 45 Unit B have units with air conditioning?
No, 615 County Road 45 Unit B does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Denver, CO
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Centennial, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CO
Northglenn, CO
Parker, CO
Castle Rock, CO
Brighton, CO
Lone Tree, CO
Wheat Ridge, CO
The Pinery, CO
Stonegate, CO
Castle Pines, CO
Dove Valley, CO
Monument, CO
Woodmoor, CO
Meridian, CO
Gleneagle, CO
Greenwood Village, CO
Cherry Creek, CO
Commerce City, CO
Cimarron Hills, CO
Holly Hills, CO
Glendale, CO
Security-Widefield, CO
Fountain, CO
Sheridan, CO
Columbine, CO
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community College
Arapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs