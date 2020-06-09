9674 West Chatfield Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

2 bed 2 bath townhouse in quiet neighborhood, Granite countertops, laminate floors, vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms. Reserved parking space in front of the unit. Calling is the best way to set viewing or to ask questions. Thanks!