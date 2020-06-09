All apartments in Ken Caryl
9674 West Chatfield Avenue
9674 West Chatfield Avenue

Location

9674 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
pool
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
2 bed 2 bath townhouse in quiet neighborhood, Granite countertops, laminate floors, vaulted ceilings in both bedrooms. Reserved parking space in front of the unit. Calling is the best way to set viewing or to ask questions. Thanks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue have any available units?
9674 West Chatfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue have?
Some of 9674 West Chatfield Avenue's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9674 West Chatfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9674 West Chatfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9674 West Chatfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 9674 West Chatfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 9674 West Chatfield Avenue offers parking.
Does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9674 West Chatfield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9674 West Chatfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9674 West Chatfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9674 West Chatfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9674 West Chatfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 9674 West Chatfield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

