Last updated June 8 2020 at 10:40 AM

9605 W Chatfield Avenue

9605 West Chatfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

9605 West Chatfield Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
gym
pool
internet access
This is the perfect location in Littleton and within the Dakota Station II community. The home is an end unit and offers an open concept main floor. The living room, dining room and kitchen just flow to make one great space. A gas fireplace creates a cozy environment and warms the entire area. Stainless steel appliances compliment a large kitchen with newly refinished countertops and stainless appliances, perfect for any chief. As you walk up the stairs to the second floor, you are blown away by the vaulted ceilings and skyline. The master bedroom features an en-suite full bathroom and walk-in closet. There are 2 additional bedrooms located down the hall and share a full bathroom. A full size washer and dryer are included, as well as a community swimming pool. Grace Property Management For a virtual tour visit our website www.rentgrace.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue have any available units?
9605 W Chatfield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue have?
Some of 9605 W Chatfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9605 W Chatfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
9605 W Chatfield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9605 W Chatfield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 9605 W Chatfield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue offer parking?
No, 9605 W Chatfield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9605 W Chatfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 9605 W Chatfield Avenue has a pool.
Does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 9605 W Chatfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9605 W Chatfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 9605 W Chatfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9605 W Chatfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
