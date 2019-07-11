All apartments in Ken Caryl
Ken Caryl, CO
/
8778 South Kipling Way
Last updated July 11 2019 at 4:05 PM

8778 South Kipling Way

8778 South Kipling Way · No Longer Available
Location

8778 South Kipling Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Chatfield Bluffs

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Want to secure this property now? Move-in may be as early as 10 to 20 business days after a lease is signed!

This 2 bed/2 bath Littleton location is great for you AND your furry friends. Pet-friendly and spacious inside and out, from a breezy balcony to high ceilings to an open, modern kitchen, this unit really does have everything you could want in a home with none of the hassles! Inside is flooded with natural light and offers cool A/C, a warm fireplace, and a convenient washer & dryer. The shared spaces include convenient parking, a clubhouse that's great for entertaining, and a beautiful pool so your summertime weekend plans are already made!

For applications, the most up-to-date information and for instructions on how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com/listings/. Contact us at support@gkhouses.com
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8778 South Kipling Way have any available units?
8778 South Kipling Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8778 South Kipling Way have?
Some of 8778 South Kipling Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8778 South Kipling Way currently offering any rent specials?
8778 South Kipling Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8778 South Kipling Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8778 South Kipling Way is pet friendly.
Does 8778 South Kipling Way offer parking?
Yes, 8778 South Kipling Way offers parking.
Does 8778 South Kipling Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8778 South Kipling Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8778 South Kipling Way have a pool?
Yes, 8778 South Kipling Way has a pool.
Does 8778 South Kipling Way have accessible units?
No, 8778 South Kipling Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8778 South Kipling Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 8778 South Kipling Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8778 South Kipling Way have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8778 South Kipling Way has units with air conditioning.
