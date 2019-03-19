Rent Calculator
Home
Ken Caryl, CO
8770 West Fremont Avenue
8770 West Fremont Avenue
8770 West Fremont Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
8770 West Fremont Avenue, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek
Amenities
garbage disposal
parking
fireplace
microwave
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available 03/01/19 Trilevel house three bed rooms two up stairs one down Stairs large family room living good size kitchen
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/25984
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4661159)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8770 West Fremont Avenue have any available units?
8770 West Fremont Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time.
Ken Caryl, CO
.
What amenities does 8770 West Fremont Avenue have?
Some of 8770 West Fremont Avenue's amenities include garbage disposal, parking, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 8770 West Fremont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8770 West Fremont Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8770 West Fremont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8770 West Fremont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl
.
Does 8770 West Fremont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8770 West Fremont Avenue offers parking.
Does 8770 West Fremont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8770 West Fremont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8770 West Fremont Avenue have a pool?
No, 8770 West Fremont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8770 West Fremont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8770 West Fremont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8770 West Fremont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8770 West Fremont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8770 West Fremont Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8770 West Fremont Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
