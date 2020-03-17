8526 S Flower St

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry Property Amenities

AVAILABLE 03/06/2020



12 - 16 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS



NEW NEW NEW!



This home features over 1200 square feet of beautiful living space. It has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, brand new carpet, new and fresh interior paint, lots of windows for natural light and a bench window seat in the living room, and tons of open-concept space! HUGE, spacious, and enclosed backyard for entertaining this summer! Washer/Dryer Included!



Sorry, NO PETS!



For showing, please call or text Dillon at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com



Application fee $40 for all adults over the age of 18. All adults must submit an applications.



*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the more accurate information, please contact our website at NewAgeRE.com*