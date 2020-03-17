All apartments in Ken Caryl
8526 S Flower St

8526 South Flower Street · No Longer Available
Location

8526 South Flower Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Marina Pointe

Amenities

in unit laundry
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
AVAILABLE 03/06/2020

12 - 16 MONTH LEASE TERM OPTIONS

NEW NEW NEW!

This home features over 1200 square feet of beautiful living space. It has 3 bedrooms with 1.5 baths, brand new carpet, new and fresh interior paint, lots of windows for natural light and a bench window seat in the living room, and tons of open-concept space! HUGE, spacious, and enclosed backyard for entertaining this summer! Washer/Dryer Included!

Sorry, NO PETS!

For showing, please call or text Dillon at 303-332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com

Application fee $40 for all adults over the age of 18. All adults must submit an applications.

*We are not responsible for false information found on third party sites. For the more accurate information, please contact our website at NewAgeRE.com*

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8526 S Flower St have any available units?
8526 S Flower St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
Is 8526 S Flower St currently offering any rent specials?
8526 S Flower St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8526 S Flower St pet-friendly?
No, 8526 S Flower St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8526 S Flower St offer parking?
No, 8526 S Flower St does not offer parking.
Does 8526 S Flower St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8526 S Flower St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8526 S Flower St have a pool?
No, 8526 S Flower St does not have a pool.
Does 8526 S Flower St have accessible units?
No, 8526 S Flower St does not have accessible units.
Does 8526 S Flower St have units with dishwashers?
No, 8526 S Flower St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8526 S Flower St have units with air conditioning?
No, 8526 S Flower St does not have units with air conditioning.
