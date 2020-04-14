All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated April 14 2020 at 4:49 PM

8412 S Holland Ct 306

8412 South Holland Court · No Longer Available
Location

8412 South Holland Court, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Unit 306 Available 04/17/20 Spacious condo with garage (Littleton) - Property Id: 2226

Call: Jenia (303) 960-8717
Simply stunning! This condo has been completely updated, and it is not easy to find an updated unit with a garage in this community! Vaulted ceilings and natural light make this penthouse unit feel open and airy. All stainless appliances, 42" maple cabinets, new over-sized washer and dryer, designer paint colors, nickel hardware...you need to see this place for yourself. High end vinyl wood floor makes the unit pet friendly. Office nook in the living room. Large patio with a great view. Awesome outdoor pool, hot tub and clubhouse facility. A Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants, and retails stores are all within walking distance. Redstone Ridge is also located extremely close to Chatfield Reservoir and a 10 mile bike trail for outdoor enthusiasts. 5 min to C-470, 25 min to downtown, 20 min to DTC, 60 min to skiing resorts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2226
Property Id 2226

(RLNE5699689)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 have any available units?
8412 S Holland Ct 306 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 have?
Some of 8412 S Holland Ct 306's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8412 S Holland Ct 306 currently offering any rent specials?
8412 S Holland Ct 306 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8412 S Holland Ct 306 pet-friendly?
Yes, 8412 S Holland Ct 306 is pet friendly.
Does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 offer parking?
Yes, 8412 S Holland Ct 306 offers parking.
Does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8412 S Holland Ct 306 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 have a pool?
Yes, 8412 S Holland Ct 306 has a pool.
Does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 have accessible units?
No, 8412 S Holland Ct 306 does not have accessible units.
Does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8412 S Holland Ct 306 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8412 S Holland Ct 306 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8412 S Holland Ct 306 does not have units with air conditioning.

