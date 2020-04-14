8412 S Holland Ct 306

Amenities
Unit 306 Available 04/17/20 Spacious condo with garage (Littleton) - Property Id: 2226
Call: Jenia (303) 960-8717
Simply stunning! This condo has been completely updated, and it is not easy to find an updated unit with a garage in this community! Vaulted ceilings and natural light make this penthouse unit feel open and airy. All stainless appliances, 42" maple cabinets, new over-sized washer and dryer, designer paint colors, nickel hardware...you need to see this place for yourself. High end vinyl wood floor makes the unit pet friendly. Office nook in the living room. Large patio with a great view. Awesome outdoor pool, hot tub and clubhouse facility. A Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants, and retails stores are all within walking distance. Redstone Ridge is also located extremely close to Chatfield Reservoir and a 10 mile bike trail for outdoor enthusiasts. 5 min to C-470, 25 min to downtown, 20 min to DTC, 60 min to skiing resorts.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/2226
Property Id 2226
(RLNE5699689)