8412 S Holland Ct 306

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking pool garage hot tub

Unit 306 Available 04/17/20 Spacious condo with garage (Littleton) - Property Id: 2226



Simply stunning! This condo has been completely updated, and it is not easy to find an updated unit with a garage in this community! Vaulted ceilings and natural light make this penthouse unit feel open and airy. All stainless appliances, 42" maple cabinets, new over-sized washer and dryer, designer paint colors, nickel hardware...you need to see this place for yourself. High end vinyl wood floor makes the unit pet friendly. Office nook in the living room. Large patio with a great view. Awesome outdoor pool, hot tub and clubhouse facility. A Starbucks, grocery store, restaurants, and retails stores are all within walking distance. Redstone Ridge is also located extremely close to Chatfield Reservoir and a 10 mile bike trail for outdoor enthusiasts. 5 min to C-470, 25 min to downtown, 20 min to DTC, 60 min to skiing resorts.

