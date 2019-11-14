All apartments in Ken Caryl
8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204

8358 South Independence Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8358 South Independence Circle, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Charter

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Stunning, newly remodeled 2 bed, 2 bath condo. Light, bright, and all new flooring. You will love the split floor plan and separate laundry room in this unit! Spacious living room with gas fireplace. Tons of natural light.
The complex is great; offering a pool, hot tub, gym, and club house. The front door of the condo is just steps away from all of them! The detached garage offers good storage and an automatic opener. Parking is great for guests and/or extra vehicles as there are no reserved spots. Tenant responsible for gas and electric. Water and Trash included. No pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 have any available units?
8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 have?
Some of 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 currently offering any rent specials?
8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 pet-friendly?
No, 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Ken Caryl.
Does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 offer parking?
Yes, 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 offers parking.
Does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 have a pool?
Yes, 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 has a pool.
Does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 have accessible units?
No, 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 has units with dishwashers.
Does 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8358 South Independence Circle Apt 204 has units with air conditioning.

