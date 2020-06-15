Amenities

7168 S. Owens St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home in the Desirable Meadows Community - Beautiful home with 2133 sf of living space: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Newer interior / exterior paint, newer carpeting throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring on main level. All bedrooms located on upper level, very large master bedroom w/ private bathroom, walk-in closet, and a large private sitting area. Features large open concept living room with fireplace, dining room, and family room. Cozy kitchen with all appliances, corian countertops, and bay window for extra light. Unfinished basement with partial availability for storage.



Prime location with quick and easy access to C-470, popular shopping/restaurants, Chatfield Reservoir, mountain activities, plus everything Littleton has to offer.



Offered at $2695 per month for a 10 month lease. Lease must end 4/30/2021. Rent includes trash & sewer plus access to community facilities (pool, club house, and tennis courts). Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, cable, internet, and yard maintenance.Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5820986)