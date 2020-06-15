All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 7168 S. Owens St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
7168 S. Owens St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:19 PM

7168 S. Owens St

7168 South Owens Street · (720) 575-0485
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

7168 South Owens Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Meadows

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 7168 S. Owens St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,695

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2133 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
7168 S. Owens St Available 07/01/20 Beautiful 3 Bedroom Littleton Home in the Desirable Meadows Community - Beautiful home with 2133 sf of living space: 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 car garage. Newer interior / exterior paint, newer carpeting throughout, beautiful hardwood flooring on main level. All bedrooms located on upper level, very large master bedroom w/ private bathroom, walk-in closet, and a large private sitting area. Features large open concept living room with fireplace, dining room, and family room. Cozy kitchen with all appliances, corian countertops, and bay window for extra light. Unfinished basement with partial availability for storage.

Prime location with quick and easy access to C-470, popular shopping/restaurants, Chatfield Reservoir, mountain activities, plus everything Littleton has to offer.

Offered at $2695 per month for a 10 month lease. Lease must end 4/30/2021. Rent includes trash & sewer plus access to community facilities (pool, club house, and tennis courts). Tenant responsible for gas/electric, water, cable, internet, and yard maintenance.Security deposit equal to one months rent, pets considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5820986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7168 S. Owens St have any available units?
7168 S. Owens St has a unit available for $2,695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7168 S. Owens St have?
Some of 7168 S. Owens St's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7168 S. Owens St currently offering any rent specials?
7168 S. Owens St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7168 S. Owens St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7168 S. Owens St is pet friendly.
Does 7168 S. Owens St offer parking?
Yes, 7168 S. Owens St does offer parking.
Does 7168 S. Owens St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7168 S. Owens St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7168 S. Owens St have a pool?
Yes, 7168 S. Owens St has a pool.
Does 7168 S. Owens St have accessible units?
No, 7168 S. Owens St does not have accessible units.
Does 7168 S. Owens St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7168 S. Owens St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7168 S. Owens St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7168 S. Owens St does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7168 S. Owens St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl Apartments with Balcony
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Ken Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity