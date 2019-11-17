6960 S Dover Way

Amenities
Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath in Stony Creek, Littleton - Property Id: 23393
AVAILABLE NOV 15: Beautiful 2 Story in highly desirable Stony Creek! Convenient main floor master, updated baths, newer stainless appliances, and new windows.
Beautifully finished basement features large rec room/second family room, bedroom, large laundry room and 3/4 bath. Sunny and private backyard with stamped concrete patio, extended fence area and backs to open space!
HOA takes care of front landscaping, mowing, irrigation, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/23393p
Property Id 23393
(RLNE5280578)