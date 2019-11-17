All apartments in Ken Caryl
Find more places like 6960 S Dover Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Ken Caryl, CO
/
6960 S Dover Way
Last updated November 17 2019 at 10:56 AM

6960 S Dover Way

6960 South Dover Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Ken Caryl
See all
Stony Creek
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

6960 South Dover Way, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath in Stony Creek, Littleton - Property Id: 23393

AVAILABLE NOV 15: Beautiful 2 Story in highly desirable Stony Creek! Convenient main floor master, updated baths, newer stainless appliances, and new windows.

Beautifully finished basement features large rec room/second family room, bedroom, large laundry room and 3/4 bath. Sunny and private backyard with stamped concrete patio, extended fence area and backs to open space!

HOA takes care of front landscaping, mowing, irrigation, etc.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/23393p
Property Id 23393

(RLNE5280578)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6960 S Dover Way have any available units?
6960 S Dover Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 6960 S Dover Way have?
Some of 6960 S Dover Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6960 S Dover Way currently offering any rent specials?
6960 S Dover Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6960 S Dover Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 6960 S Dover Way is pet friendly.
Does 6960 S Dover Way offer parking?
No, 6960 S Dover Way does not offer parking.
Does 6960 S Dover Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6960 S Dover Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6960 S Dover Way have a pool?
No, 6960 S Dover Way does not have a pool.
Does 6960 S Dover Way have accessible units?
No, 6960 S Dover Way does not have accessible units.
Does 6960 S Dover Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6960 S Dover Way has units with dishwashers.
Does 6960 S Dover Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 6960 S Dover Way does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Ken Caryl 2 BedroomsKen Caryl 3 Bedrooms
Ken Caryl Apartments with Hardwood FloorsKen Caryl Dog Friendly Apartments
Ken Caryl Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COColorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, CO
Centennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, COHighlands Ranch, CO
Englewood, CONorthglenn, COParker, COCastle Rock, COBrighton, CODakota Ridge, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeArapahoe Community College
University of Colorado Colorado Springs