6960 S Dover Way

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious 4 bed, 4 bath in Stony Creek, Littleton - Property Id: 23393



AVAILABLE NOV 15: Beautiful 2 Story in highly desirable Stony Creek! Convenient main floor master, updated baths, newer stainless appliances, and new windows.



Beautifully finished basement features large rec room/second family room, bedroom, large laundry room and 3/4 bath. Sunny and private backyard with stamped concrete patio, extended fence area and backs to open space!



HOA takes care of front landscaping, mowing, irrigation, etc.

