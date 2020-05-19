6748 S Independence St

Amenities

Don't miss this stunning 2BR/1BA townhome in highly desired Dutch Ridge with full access to the private community pool across the street and gorgeous mountain views out your front door.



Just under 900 sq/ft but, feels much bigger with all the natural light and plenty of hidden storage space. This home has 2 large bedrooms upstairs and shared bathroom. The master has vaulted ceilings, 2 skylights, ceiling fan, and private entrance to the bathroom. Both bedrooms have very large closets as well as hallway closets. The main floor has a open living room upon entry with wood burning fire place which leads to the breakfast bar and kitchen. The cozy kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen needs. ff the kitchen is the open back patio with locked storage closet and greenbelt for you to enjoy without any maintenance.



Newer carpet throughout the house and 1 bedroom has newer wood laminate flooring.

Includes a newer washer and dryer upstairs and tank-less water heater. There is a reserved parking space very close to the front door and plenty of street parking right out front of the house.



Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal are included in rent.



Located within Jefferson County School District: Stony Creek Elementary, Deer Creek Middle, and Chatfield High; this home is close to nearly everything, including shopping malls, grocery stores, highway access, State Parks, and biking/walking paths.



