Last updated May 19 2020 at 7:35 AM

6748 S Independence St

6748 South Independence Street · No Longer Available
Location

6748 South Independence Street, Ken Caryl, CO 80128
Stony Creek

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
AVAIL 07/15/2020

11 - 12 Month Lease Term Options

Don't miss this stunning 2BR/1BA townhome in highly desired Dutch Ridge with full access to the private community pool across the street and gorgeous mountain views out your front door.

Just under 900 sq/ft but, feels much bigger with all the natural light and plenty of hidden storage space. This home has 2 large bedrooms upstairs and shared bathroom. The master has vaulted ceilings, 2 skylights, ceiling fan, and private entrance to the bathroom. Both bedrooms have very large closets as well as hallway closets. The main floor has a open living room upon entry with wood burning fire place which leads to the breakfast bar and kitchen. The cozy kitchen features stainless steel appliances and plenty of cabinet space for all your kitchen needs. ff the kitchen is the open back patio with locked storage closet and greenbelt for you to enjoy without any maintenance.

Newer carpet throughout the house and 1 bedroom has newer wood laminate flooring.
Includes a newer washer and dryer upstairs and tank-less water heater. There is a reserved parking space very close to the front door and plenty of street parking right out front of the house.

Water, trash, lawn care and snow removal are included in rent.

Located within Jefferson County School District: Stony Creek Elementary, Deer Creek Middle, and Chatfield High; this home is close to nearly everything, including shopping malls, grocery stores, highway access, State Parks, and biking/walking paths.

No Section 8 accepted at this time
Sorry, No Pets at this time
Water and Trash included
Owner pays HOA

For showings, please call or text Dillon @ (303) 332-4529 or email Dillon@NewAgeRE.com *photo ID required for in-person showing*

The accuracy of this ad and current availability of this property can only be verified by visiting www.NewAgeRE.com. All 3rd party sources should be deemed unreliable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

