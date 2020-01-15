6181 S. Cody Ct

Amenities

Beautifully Updated 3 bed / 3 bath in Littleton! - Must see this Beautifully Updated Tri-level, with 1426 sf of living space plus additonal finished 575 sf basement. Newer paint, newer floors, granite countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, new windows, gas fireplace, corner lot, large yard perfect for entertaining! 3 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms upstairs. Bonus room that can be used as you wish plus 3rd bathroom in finished basement. Hardwood flooring throughout upper and main levels plus one car attached garage. Centrally located and close to Clement Park, walking trails, popular shopping and dining. Easy access to C470 & Wadsworth. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.



Offered at $1950 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, ONE pet would be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions.



This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.



Jefferson County School District:

Colorow

Dakota Ridge

Summit Ridge



Contact us today for a showing!



Beacon Property Management

303-347-0975

ext 101 - Kerri

ext 106 - Cameron



