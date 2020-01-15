All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated January 15 2020 at 11:07 AM

6181 S. Cody Ct

6181 South Cody Court · No Longer Available
Location

6181 South Cody Court, Ken Caryl, CO 80123
Kipling Hills

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 bed / 3 bath in Littleton! - Must see this Beautifully Updated Tri-level, with 1426 sf of living space plus additonal finished 575 sf basement. Newer paint, newer floors, granite countertops, high end stainless steel appliances, new windows, gas fireplace, corner lot, large yard perfect for entertaining! 3 bedrooms plus 2 bathrooms upstairs. Bonus room that can be used as you wish plus 3rd bathroom in finished basement. Hardwood flooring throughout upper and main levels plus one car attached garage. Centrally located and close to Clement Park, walking trails, popular shopping and dining. Easy access to C470 & Wadsworth. Tenant responsible for all utilities and yard maintenance.

Offered at $1950 per month, one year lease minimum. Security deposit equal to one months rent, ONE pet would be considered on a case-by-case basis with additional nonrefundable pet fee, no smoking and no growing marijuana on premises, no exceptions.

This property is managed by a professional and responsible management company. Tenants will have online access to submit 24/7 maintenance requests and the convenience of online rent payments.

Jefferson County School District:
Colorow
Dakota Ridge
Summit Ridge

Contact us today for a showing!

Beacon Property Management
303-347-0975
ext 101 - Kerri
ext 106 - Cameron

(RLNE5445473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6181 S. Cody Ct have any available units?
6181 S. Cody Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 6181 S. Cody Ct have?
Some of 6181 S. Cody Ct's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6181 S. Cody Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6181 S. Cody Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6181 S. Cody Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6181 S. Cody Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6181 S. Cody Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6181 S. Cody Ct offers parking.
Does 6181 S. Cody Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6181 S. Cody Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6181 S. Cody Ct have a pool?
No, 6181 S. Cody Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6181 S. Cody Ct have accessible units?
No, 6181 S. Cody Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6181 S. Cody Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6181 S. Cody Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6181 S. Cody Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6181 S. Cody Ct does not have units with air conditioning.

