11827 Elk Head Range Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool garage internet access tennis court volleyball court

Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage. Basement apartment boasts custom stone flooring, a Eurobath Steam Shower, big screen TV and a kitchenette. Walk right out the front door to maintained tennis courts, a volleyball net and a park. Quiet neighborhood with access to all Ken Caryl Pools included. Close to C-470 with ample shops and stores nearby. Available for short term or long term lease. Lease terms: 3-month lease utilities included $3800/month; 6-month lease utilities included $3200/month; 12-month lease utilities NOT included $2600/month. Small pets may be negotiable if very well qualified for a 12 month lease or longer. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Woodruff Property Management 720-505-4109.