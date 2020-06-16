All apartments in Ken Caryl
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:11 PM

11827 Elk Head Range Rd

11827 West Elk Head Range Road · No Longer Available
Location

11827 West Elk Head Range Road, Ken Caryl, CO 80127
Plains Sunset Ridge Thomes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
volleyball court
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage. Basement apartment boasts custom stone flooring, a Eurobath Steam Shower, big screen TV and a kitchenette. Walk right out the front door to maintained tennis courts, a volleyball net and a park. Quiet neighborhood with access to all Ken Caryl Pools included. Close to C-470 with ample shops and stores nearby. Available for short term or long term lease. Lease terms: 3-month lease utilities included $3800/month; 6-month lease utilities included $3200/month; 12-month lease utilities NOT included $2600/month. Small pets may be negotiable if very well qualified for a 12 month lease or longer. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Woodruff Property Management 720-505-4109.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd have any available units?
11827 Elk Head Range Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Ken Caryl, CO.
What amenities does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd have?
Some of 11827 Elk Head Range Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11827 Elk Head Range Rd currently offering any rent specials?
11827 Elk Head Range Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11827 Elk Head Range Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 11827 Elk Head Range Rd is pet friendly.
Does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd offer parking?
Yes, 11827 Elk Head Range Rd does offer parking.
Does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11827 Elk Head Range Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd have a pool?
Yes, 11827 Elk Head Range Rd has a pool.
Does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd have accessible units?
No, 11827 Elk Head Range Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11827 Elk Head Range Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 11827 Elk Head Range Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11827 Elk Head Range Rd has units with air conditioning.
