11827 Elk Head Range Rd

Amenities
Step into this stunning, fully furnished (down to the spoons!), executive rental in Ken Caryl! Move-Right In! Beautiful kitchen and bathroom updates, walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings and a 2-car garage. Basement apartment boasts custom stone flooring, a Eurobath Steam Shower, big screen TV and a kitchenette. Walk right out the front door to maintained tennis courts, a volleyball net and a park. Quiet neighborhood with access to all Ken Caryl Pools included. Close to C-470 with ample shops and stores nearby. Available for short term or long term lease. Lease terms: 3-month lease utilities included $3800/month; 6-month lease utilities included $3200/month; 12-month lease utilities NOT included $2600/month. Small pets may be negotiable if very well qualified for a 12 month lease or longer. Deposit equal to one month's rent due at move-in. Offered by Emily Erickson, Woodruff Property Management 720-505-4109.