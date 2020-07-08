All apartments in Johnstown
Find more places like Rise 2534.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Johnstown, CO
/
Rise 2534
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:04 PM

Rise 2534

Open Now until 6pm
5070 Exposition Dr · (833) 403-5858
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Johnstown
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

5070 Exposition Dr, Johnstown, CO 80534

Price and availability

VERIFIED 25 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit C407 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,388

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

Unit B309 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,406

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 649 sqft

Unit C418 · Avail. now

$1,464

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 811 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit D206 · Avail. now

$1,567

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 987 sqft

Unit B221 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,847

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1232 sqft

Unit B207 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,857

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit B402 · Avail. Aug 19

$2,325

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1367 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rise 2534.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
golf room
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
internet cafe
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
e-payments
bike storage
garage
key fob access
media room
package receiving
yoga
accessible
24hr maintenance
alarm system
bbq/grill
car charging
fire pit
golf room
guest parking
lobby
nest technology
pool table
shuffle board
smoke-free community
trash valet
Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities. Rise at 2534 raises the bar on upscale apartment living.(+more)

Our spacious apartments near Loveland and Greeley, CO provide a quality home that includes innovative technology, modern design, and convenience. Enjoy the latest finishes and fixtures, from central air conditioning, Nest thermostats, and in-home washers and dryers to epicurean kitchens, deluxe bathrooms, and spacious patios. For an additional touch of comfort, we offer elevator access to all floors.

At Rise at 2534, we make entertaining easy and enjoyable. Our 14,000-square-foot amenity space boasts a variety of impressive features including a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, gourmet coffee bar, media center, bike storage, and game room. We are also pet-friendly, with a dog park and pet spa so you can pamper your pet

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $20.25 per adult applicant
Deposit: $300 per apartment
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100
fee: $200 for 1, $300 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $35 for 1, $60 for 2 pets
restrictions: No age/weight restrictions. Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rise 2534 have any available units?
Rise 2534 has 11 units available starting at $1,388 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Rise 2534 have?
Some of Rise 2534's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and golf room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rise 2534 currently offering any rent specials?
Rise 2534 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rise 2534 pet-friendly?
Yes, Rise 2534 is pet friendly.
Does Rise 2534 offer parking?
Yes, Rise 2534 offers parking.
Does Rise 2534 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rise 2534 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rise 2534 have a pool?
Yes, Rise 2534 has a pool.
Does Rise 2534 have accessible units?
Yes, Rise 2534 has accessible units.
Does Rise 2534 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rise 2534 has units with dishwashers.
Does Rise 2534 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Rise 2534 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in Rise 2534?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Springs at 2534
4430 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Johnstown, CO 80534
Gateway at 2534
5100 Ronald Reagan Boulevard
Johnstown, CO 80534

Similar Pages

Johnstown 1 BedroomsJohnstown 2 Bedrooms
Johnstown 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsJohnstown Apartments with Balcony
Johnstown Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Denver, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, COWestminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, COLongmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO
Highlands Ranch, COEnglewood, COLoveland, COGreeley, CONorthglenn, COParker, COEvans, COSuperior, COFederal Heights, COSheridan, CODove Valley, COHolly Hills, CO
Edgewater, COWelby, COErie, COWellington, CONiwot, COShaw Heights, COGunbarrel, COCheyenne, WYCherry Creek, COWindsor, COBerthoud, COColumbine, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Front Range Community CollegeAims Community College
Arapahoe Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity