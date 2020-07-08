Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology golf room patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher ice maker microwave oven refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar community garden internet cafe dog park elevator 24hr gym game room parking pool e-payments bike storage garage key fob access media room package receiving yoga accessible 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill car charging fire pit golf room guest parking lobby nest technology pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet

Rise at 2534 is immersed in one of Northern Colorado's trending neighborhoods, offering an alluring selection of luxury 1-, 2- or 3-bedroom floor plans and a rich collection of high-end amenities. Rise at 2534 raises the bar on upscale apartment living.(+more)



Our spacious apartments near Loveland and Greeley, CO provide a quality home that includes innovative technology, modern design, and convenience. Enjoy the latest finishes and fixtures, from central air conditioning, Nest thermostats, and in-home washers and dryers to epicurean kitchens, deluxe bathrooms, and spacious patios. For an additional touch of comfort, we offer elevator access to all floors.



At Rise at 2534, we make entertaining easy and enjoyable. Our 14,000-square-foot amenity space boasts a variety of impressive features including a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, gourmet coffee bar, media center, bike storage, and game room. We are also pet-friendly, with a dog park and pet spa so you can pamper your pet