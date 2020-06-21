All apartments in Johnstown
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

3763 Porter Lane

3763 Porter Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3763 Porter Lane, Johnstown, CO 80534

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Make yourself at home at this charming 5 bedroom 4 bathroom home located in Johnstown! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. Enjoy a morning coffee or end the day relaxing on the back patio. Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours!
Contact our leasing agent for more information! We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of COVID-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov.
Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. HOA occupancy restrictions may apply.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3763 Porter Lane have any available units?
3763 Porter Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Johnstown, CO.
Is 3763 Porter Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3763 Porter Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3763 Porter Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 3763 Porter Lane is pet friendly.
Does 3763 Porter Lane offer parking?
No, 3763 Porter Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3763 Porter Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3763 Porter Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3763 Porter Lane have a pool?
No, 3763 Porter Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3763 Porter Lane have accessible units?
No, 3763 Porter Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3763 Porter Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 3763 Porter Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3763 Porter Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 3763 Porter Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
